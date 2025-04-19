Bhubaneswar: Odisha, known for its rich biodiversity, coastal ecosystems, and tribal heartlands, has been a breeding ground for passionate environmentalists and grassroots movements. These individuals and organizations have tirelessly worked to preserve nature, fight deforestation, promote sustainable practices, and amplify indigenous voices. Here’s a look at some of the top environmental champions of the state:

Jalendra Mohalik

Jalendra Mohalik, a social activist and environmentalist and the founder of the Regional Association for Social Incumbance and Awareness, is on a mission to create a vast network connecting over 600 social groups and three lakh individuals. Mohalik has been actively working in the field of coastal resilience after receiving the Dharitri Climate Grant Award. His goal is to enhance communication and collaboration on climate change impacts, ensuring that communities across Odisha are better equipped to address environmental challenges. Mohalik’s vision is to foster a united front in the fight against climate change.

Soumya Ranjan Biswal

Soumya established the Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan (OPSA) in 2014 and got it registered as a charitable trust in 2019. He has also trained over 100 passionate volunteers to help him keep a watchful eye on the nesting turtles in the coastal pockets of Odisha and to deter poachers, predators, and pollutants that pose a threat to the eggs and hatchlings. Since 2014, OPSA has also been working to conserve mangroves along the coast of Odisha. From organizing beach clean-up events to leading an 800-km bike awareness campaign that made its way into the Limca Book of Records, Soumya and his friend Dilip not only help preserve the natural beauty of these locations but also safeguard the region’s biodiversity. In August 2022, young climate activist Soumya Ranjan Biswal was appointed as one of the six UN India YuWaah Advocates by the United Nations (UN) in India. A resident of Astaranga in Puri district, Biswal, who has been at the forefront of a mission to protect Olive Ridley sea turtles, was selected as part of the cohort for his work towards saving the endangered sea turtles and restoring mangroves, salt marshes, and sand dune plants along Odisha’s coastline.

Chandan Panda

Chandan Panda is a young social activist dedicated to the sustainable development of Odisha’s environment. He has organized a volunteer force to support various conservation initiatives, including the planting of trees under the “Jagannath Bana Prakalp” project. Panda’s activism also extends to pollution awareness and afforestation campaigns, making him a prominent figure in Odisha’s environmental landscape.

Prafulla Samantara

Born into a humble family of farmers, Samantara pursued studies in economics and law and built a lifelong career as a social justice activist. He is a recipient of the Goldman Environmental Prize (2017). Through peaceful rallies and marches, he organized the Dongria Kondh tribe to maintain a strong presence in the hills and prevent mining activity. He has been at the forefront of protecting Odisha’s tribal lands and forests. His 12-year-long legal and grassroots battle helped stop Vedanta’s bauxite mining in the Niyamgiri Hills, safeguarding the sacred land of the Dongria Kondh tribe.

Biswajit Mohanty

Founder of the Wildlife Society of Odisha, Mohanty is a renowned conservationist known for his work on protecting Olive Ridley sea turtles along the Odisha coast. Initially an accountant, he became a wildlife enthusiast through visits to sanctuaries and parks with friends. He has also been vocal about illegal mining and forest destruction across the state. Mohanty became a major figure in sea turtle conservation in Odisha in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was an active force in policy campaigns, awareness drives, and legal cases. He has been a critic of the government, firmly believing that top-down approaches can bring about change quickly if there is political will.

Sudarshan Das

An environmental and social activist, Das has led several campaigns against industrial pollution, displacement, and deforestation in the coastal and tribal regions of Odisha. His work has focused on creating awareness about the ecological impacts of unregulated development.