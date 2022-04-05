Jajpur: Many valuable ancient stone-made idols were unearthed from Dashaswamedha ghat of Baitarani river in Jajpur town Sunday noon.

Bholanath Panda, a priest of Saptamatruka temple had gone to the ghat to wash his hands after attending nature’s call. Panda while walking on the riverbank felt an object under his feet. He lifted the object and found it to be an ancient stone-made Shivling. Later, following a thorough search by a few others who were present nearby, idols of Kaliya Dalana, Narasingha, Narayana, Chamunda, Krushnakali and Bhairavi were also found.

“We request the Jajpur District Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore to make necessary arrangements and preserve these idols in a museum,” locals said.

“Jajpur district is an ancient region and there are thousands of historic sculptures and artifacts scattered all around the Baitarani riverbank. ASI does not care to excavate the significant spots,” a local informed. “The ASI does not bother to come here and take stock of the situation, which speaks volumes of their apathy,” he added.

Previously, many such ancient idols were also found from the Baitarani riverbed. Several idols and artifacts were also recovered when the construction of a barrage was underway in the same area. Local residents had drawn attention of the district administration at that time.

Subsequently, Jajpur administration recovered the idols and artifacts and ordered for a probe, but the state Archeology department did not take any step, the residents rued.

It is pertinent to mention that a Shivling and a few ancient sculptures were found March 25, 2021 from the Baitarani riverbed at Devigada ghat. Just a few days back, an ancient Shivling and remnants of a temple had surfaced from River Baitarani near Dasarathpur during lifting of sand from the riverbed by excavators. Along with the Shivling, an idol of goddess Lakshmi made of black marble stone was also found.

Idols recovered from the banks date back to Bhouma-Kar dynasty between eighth and 10th century, some villagers stated. Local intelligentsia however, said that the sculptures were made during the reign of the Soma dynasty between the ninth and 12th Century.