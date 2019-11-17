Mumbai: A throwback video of Sanjay Dutt and veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri has been going viral on social media for some reason. Fans have been sharing the short clip from 1987 hit movie Inaam Dus Hazaar.

The film was the seventh highest grossing Hindi film of 1987. Inaam Dus Hazaar had Sanjay Dutt playing a paltry salesman called Kamal and Meenakshi playing the role of a CID officer.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat also starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Sharing the first poster of Panipat recently, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Come witness the battle that changed history! #Panipat in cinemas on December 6th (sic).”

Dutt was last seen in his home production Prassthanam. He played a politician in the film produced by wife Maanayata Dutt. Directed by Deva Katta, the film also starred Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur, among others.

Apart from Panipat, Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming projects include Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which is the sequel to the actor’s 1991 film of the same name. He will also be seen playing an important role in war film Bhuj: The Pride of India which is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The actor plays a Gujarati villager, Ranchordas Savabhai Rabari Pagi, who was instrumental in India’s victory against its neighbouring country. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the role of IAF officer, Vijay Karnik.

On the other hand, Meenakshi has left stardom to spend time with her family in USA.