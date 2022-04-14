Bhubaneswar: As the Capital city celebrated its 74th foundation day Wednesday, Ashwini Group of Hospitals inaugurated a wellness centre here to offer a host of health services for both mind and body.

According to Ashwini Group of Hospitals’ chairman Subrat Kumar Jena, the centre will address health and wellness issues of all age groups. “Reducing hospital visits and helping people live a normal life despite the challenges of age and profession is our motto,” Jena.

Ashwini Wellness Centre head Jayajit Dash said the facility will offer clinical and para clinical services in a host of lifestyle ailments.

The ground floor has a pharmacy. The first floor houses cardiology, pulmonology, gynaecology and de-addiction clinics. The second floor is has dedicated facilities to address blood sugar-related issues. The third floor will have a team of dermatologist, cosmetologist, plastic surgeons and dental surgeons, Dash said.