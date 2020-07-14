Mumbai: Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment June 14. It has been a month now. However, fans, friends and family are yet to come to terms with his untimely demise.

According to the report, he was suffering from depression. Recently, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was called to Bandra Police Station to record her statement in the actor’s suicide case. Meanwhile, as a tribute to the actor on his one month death anniversary, actress Rhea Chakraborty has changed her WhatsApp DP. She has put a picture of herself with Sushant in her DP.

However, this has not gone well with some fans who are blaming her for his death. However, some fans sympathized with her and asked her to stand brave. Rhea and Sushant can be seen smiling in the photo.

Since the death of Sushant, his alleged girlfriend Rhea is in the news. For a month, Rhea did not share anything on the social platform. Now this picture of hers with Sushant is being liked by the people.

She changed her WhatsApp DP and told her fans that she is still missing Sushant a lot. During the interrogation of the police, the actress revealed that Sushant was undergoing treatment to control depression, but he had stopped taking medicines a few days before.

Rhea had told, she had met Sushant in the year 2012 when she was working in Yash Raj Films Mere Dad Ki Maruti, while Sushant was also shooting for Shuddh Desi Romance under the banner of Yash Raj Films. She also said that both of them often met in parties and soon became friends. And after some time they started dating each other too.

While there have been several theories related to Sushant’s death, the Mumbai police is yet to ascertain the exact cause. Meanwhile, fans are missing him a lot and a paying tributes to him through paintings, videos and pictures.

May his soul rest in peace!!

