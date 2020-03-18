Mumbai: Shashi Kapoor is a legend of the Hindi film industry. Today is his 82th birthday anniversary. Shashi Kapoor, who gave plenty of blockbusters, bid good bye to the world in 4 December 2017. He had acted in more than 100 films with most of them being hits. Shashi’s last film was 1998’s Side Streets. In this film, he worked opposite Shabana Azmi.

Despite the hits, Shashi Kapoor also had his share of controversies. The first film was Siddharth by Conrad Rooks. There were many offensive scenes in this film, but the film’s heroine Simi Garewal and Shashi Kapoor did those scenes with great boldness.

In one scene heroine Simi stood naked and Shashi was waiting with folded hands in front of her. This scene was featured on the cover page of two English magazines. There was a lot of ruckus on it and the matter reached the court. In this film, Simi created a sensation by giving a nude scene and that was Hindi film’s first nude scene.

Due to these scenes, the film was not allowed to release in India. The story of another film Trishul was narrated by Shashi Kapoor himself in an interview. When Yash Chopra was looking for a new face for the film and his search ended with Poonam Dhillon.

Poonam was studying in college those days, so had no idea or experience of working in films. But Yash Chopra was so impressed with Poonam’s beauty that she was given the opportunity to work with well-known stars like Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Trishul.

In one of the scenes, Shashi Kapoor was supposed to slap Poonam. For this scene, as soon as scene started, Shashi slapped Poonam. Actually, Shashi wanted Poonam’s reaction in the scene to be absolutely real and something similar happened. Later Shashi revealed this to Poonam and even apologised for slapping.