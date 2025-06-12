Ahmdabad: Air India flight AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff. The plane, headed to London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 242 people on board, including 10 crew members.

The aircraft crashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, killing 241 people, according to official reports. Amid the tragedy, a 40-year-old British national miraculously survived.

The survivor, identified as Bishwas Kumar Ramesh, was seen walking unaided in a video that has since gone viral. Eyewitnesses and emergency responders said Ramesh was conscious and moving after the crash, a sight many are calling nothing short of a miracle.

“I remember waking up and being helped into an ambulance,” Ramesh told reporters from his hospital bed.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

PNN