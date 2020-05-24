Nityananda Agasti

Ever since the corona virus disease began in December 2019 in Wuhan city of China, the whole world is battling to prevent its transmission. Scientific evidence suggests that person to person transmission through respiratory droplets is the primary mode of transmission of the virus. Respiratory transmission occurs when a person comes in close contact with infected person. Therefore, in the absence of any vaccine, physical distancing is the best available prevention.

Though countrywide lockdown could maintain physical distancing to a great extent, it affected manufacturing, business and finance sectors, and equally affected the educational institutions across the country starting from schools to universities. Physical distancing being the best prevention measure, it is really difficult to conduct classes in normal mode. More worrying is, the examinations are due. The outbreak coincides with examinations in all educational institutions. Though the government has taken the decision of promoting students in schools up to class VIII, without taking examination, conducting all other examinations remains a challenge. The biggest challenge is to conduct examinations for students of outgoing semesters, who have to pursue their careers further.

These challenges also made us realise the status of our digital infrastructure and its reach. According to the latest report by the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Nielson, there are 504 million active internet users in India. India has become the second-largest country of internet users, but questions still remain to cater to the need in educational institutions. Are we ready to cater the digital need of conducting examination for students of remote areas today? Do we have tools to conduct online classes/conferences/meetings addressing possible cyber security concerns? Are our teachers trained to engage with students on digital platforms?

These challenges in educational institutions could not deter the will of our teachers. Teachers have turned this challenge into opportunities to learn use of technology to deliver contents to their students. Despite, all teachers being not that much tech-savvy, every possible modes such as Email, whatsapp, facebook live, google meet, google classroom, etc have been explored to engage with the students. Although online learning can only be a supplement and cannot replace the classroom teaching, at this testing time this has been proven to be of great support to students in the absence of the normal mode of classes. Increasing number of webinars, online meetings, online classes, which are rarely seen to be happening in pre Covid period, are testimony to the positive efforts made by teachers during this unprecedented crisis. Also, during this crisis, significant increase in usage of the national online education platform, SWAYAM (Study Web of Active Learning by Young and Aspiring Minds), shows the need for students to get connected with their teachers.

Had there been trainings on using suitable technological tools, connecting to students at this time would have been immense. Simply coming before the online camera and delivering lecture is not the right approach to be called as online teaching-learning. Ideally, it should have four quadrant approaches — video lesson, text material on the video lesson, assessment and discussion forum. It requires a certain degree of expertise to create video lessons and deliver those contents to the students in interactive mode through suitable platforms. Therefore, the important lesson this crisis teaches us is to train our teachers to adopt online platforms so that teachings can be made more interactive.

Hopefully, the policy makers involved in the process of teachers training will focus on the need of changing times and initiatives like Digital India must make efforts to reduce the digital gap.

The writer teaches chemistry at University of Delhi and is a trainer for online delivery of contents.