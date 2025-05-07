Bhubaneswar: Lauding the armed forces, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Wednesday that Operation Sindoor is a perfect example of India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Majhi was reacting to the Indian military’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He said the entire nation stands united with its brave soldiers.

Stating that ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) is a symbol of India’s tradition, sacrifice, and resolve, Majhi said Indian soldiers have always proven that they are ready to uphold the honour of that resolve.

He said that the people across the country were demanding a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent persons were killed.

“India’s brave soldiers have given a befitting reply to terrorists. Operation Sindoor has ensured the death of the terrorists and the destruction of their camps. It is a great victory for the country. The world recognised the valour of India,” Majhi said.

“Terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Under the leadership of Modi ji, India’s firm steps against terrorism will continue. India will take leadership in the fight against terrorism,” Majhi said.

Earlier, in a post on X, the CM said, “India stands united. Salute to our brave armed forces for the precision and resolve shown in #OperationSindoor. Every strike on terror is a message — we will not tolerate threats to our sovereignty.”

The chief minister said India is “now not just defending itself but is moving towards completely eradicating terrorism. We appreciate the courage of the army. We are in the army. We believe in the victory of the army.”

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke.

In a post on X, the office of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said, “The honourable governor lauds #OperationSindoor as a stellar demonstration of the valour, strategic precision, and unwavering dedication of our armed forces.”

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India reaffirms its resolute stance against any threat to its sovereignty. A clear and unyielding message has been sent — India will brook no tolerance for terrorism in any form,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also expressed his gratitude to the armed forces.

Patnaik, who is in Delhi, said, “I have been informed that the Indian armed forces have been successful in the operation against terrorists. I congratulate them with all my heart.”

PTI