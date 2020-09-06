Panthanivases at Dhauli, Taptapani, Gopalpur, Bhadrak and Balasore were have been privatised

Bhubaneswar: The Tourism department’s decision to privatise five OTDC Panthanivases has received flak from several quarters even as the workers engaged in these units are now worried about their future.

The whole trouble started with privatisation of a wooden restaurant at Konark.

Speaking to Orissa Post, working president of Utkal Paryatan Nigam Employees’ Association Benudhar Patra said, “The Panthanivas has given Rs 2-crore profit to the state government in 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years and the Panthanivas is coming under ‘Silver Sector’ business category. It’s doleful to say that this profitable sector is being handed over to private companies on 30-year lease which is beyond anyone’s imagination.”

The role of Panthanivas was praised highly on OTDC foundation day, but after two days of the ceremony the decision to privatise it is a big shocker, said Patra. He also said that OTDC has the money to take care of a tiger, ‘Spandan’, and to donate Rs 5 lakh to CM’s COVID fund but not enough money to run the Panthanivas.

Notably, more than 700 regular and contractual employees are working at 21 Panthanivases in Odisha. However, in last two months employees of Dhauli, Taptapani, Gopalpur, Bhadrak and Balasore Panthanivas were transferred to other places.

“It’s quite shameful act of the department when workers were in dire situation due to COVID and so is hospitality industry, how justified is it to privatise five prime Panthaniwases,” questioned Patra. He also added the state government should reconsider its decision. Otherwise, employees of OTDC will opt for mass self-immolation in front of CM’s residence, he added.