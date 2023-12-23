Rourkela: With another person succumbing to suspected cholera at a private hospital here Friday morning, the total death toll owing to the outbreak has reached 15, sources said. However, the official sources pegged the toll at seven. Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), which maintains the record of deaths and hospitalisations remained tight-lipped about the toll. The deceased, a resident of Power House Road, was admitted to the hospital only two days back. Meanwhile, Rourkela ADM Subhankar Mohapatra and Sundargarh CDMO Dharani Ranjan Satpathy held a meeting with the staff and doctors of RGH, the details of which were not disclosed.

However, a source in RGH said it was all about reviewing the situation. It is almost clear that diarrhoea and cholera struck due to the contamination of water being supplied here by WATCO. In the last week, WATCO has repaired nearly 60 leaks on the pipes in the affected areas like Panposh, Kissantola, Chhend, Ruptola, Plant Site Road, Narla Road, and other places. “The water looked pale yellow and even if you boil it a residue would sit at the bottom of the utensil. Besides, we also found black but very small living objects floating in the water,” complained one Madhavi Jain of Hanuman Chowk in Chhend area. RDC Northern Division Sarat Chandra Dalei also made a whirlwind tour of Rourkela including RGH Thursday. Interacting with media, he said, “We are taking care of everything. The situation is under control and it will improve soon.” Joint secretary of Health Ashok Paikray very guardedly said, “The reason could be due to contaminated water. But, that is being taken care of. However, we are trying to ascertain whether it was due to water or food.” Meanwhile, the RMRC is trying to find the actual reason of the outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera in the Steel City