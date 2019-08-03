Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Arya, is a well-known face in television industry. She played the role of Preeti Arora in Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha enjoys a good fan base on social media. The actress has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Arya started her career with Zee TV’s talent hunt show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She became the first runner-up in the show.

Arya made her acting debut in 2006 in Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali opposite actor-director SJ Surya. Later, she worked in Hindi film industry in Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd.

She was also seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Paathshaala. Besides, the actress also tried his hand in the Telugu movie industry and did substantial roles in films like Godava, opposite Vaibhav Reddy, Kothi Muka and Romeo. She also performed in Tamil cinema in Kalvanin Kadhali. She has also done two Kannada movies and a Malayalam one.

On personal font, Arya got engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015 but the duo called off their engagement due to compatibility issues. Currently, the actress often takes time out to explore the world and her holidays pics raise the temperature in online world.

See pics:

PNN/Agencies