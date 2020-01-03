Mumbai: American author, actress, model, television host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi knows exactly how to raise the temperature and keep her fans entertained with her pictures.

Continuing the trend, the stunner took to her Instagram account to treat fans with a jaw-dropping picture, captioning it as “New year, same me.”

She optioned for a beige skirt with a yellow garland wrapped around her neck.

Padma’s debut cookbook ‘Easy Exotic’ won her the ‘Best First Book’ award at the 1999 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

She has been the host of the US cooking competition program ‘Top Chef’ since its second season in 2006 for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host.

Born in Madras, Padma married author Salman Rushdie in 2004 but by the end of 2007 they were separated. Later she got involved with Ted Forstmann, the billionaire chief executive of sports and artist management company IMG.

Adding to it, Lakshmi is a co-founder of The Endometriosis Foundation of America, a nonprofit organization focused on increasing awareness, education, research, and legislative advocacy against the disease.

She is a global ambassador for Keep a Child Alive, and since 2007 has traveled to sites in India on their behalf. She is also a strong advocate of women’s rights.