Hyderabad: Actors Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakulpreet Singh’s upcoming film’s title has been announced as Konda Polam. The makers revealed the title and first look Friday.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film’s first look is set in a forest backdrop.

Sporting a beard, Vaisshnav Tej looks intense in the poster that presents him as a part of nature.

The poster reads ‘Epic Tale Of Becoming’. The makers have also announced officially that Konda Polam will release October 8.

It is billed as a spectacular adventurous film, adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy.