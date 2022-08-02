Bhubaneswar: A POCSO court in Bhubaneswar Tuesday gave a clean-chit to Odia film actor Papu Pom Pom in the much talked about casting couch case involving a minor girl.

Speaking to the media after the verdict was announced, the actor said that despite being innocent, he was arrested. He informed that the casting couch case led to questions over his character among his fans. However, the comedian hoped that his fans will now accept him.

Papu further added that after getting the judgment papers, he will plan to move court against social media hype, allegations by the girl and the one who filed FIR against him.

Meanwhile, on work front, he revealed that this case has never made any difference to his career in past six years.

The victim had lodged an FIR against the actor and his aide Gittu June 25, 2016 accusing them of making sexual advances towards her on pretext of providing her a break in Odia film industry. A Bhubaneswar-based NGO subsequently lodged a report at Mahila police station and following a state-wide outcry, police arrested him from Puri June 30, 2016.

The actor was charged under IPC sections 341, 323 and 354 and also under Sections 8 and 12 of (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) POCSO Act in connection with this case.

However, after a hearing, the special POCSO court has acquitted the actor and his aide.

