Bargarh: With all arrangements having been put in place for counting of votes Thursday in Bijepur, leaders of three major political parties and their supporters was busy working out arithmetic for their candidates.

Counting of votes will begin at 8.00am on the Padmapur Regulated Marketing Committee (RMC) premises and will be conducted on 14 tables. The counting will comprise of 22 rounds and results will be announced Thursday itself.

Candidates of all the three major political parties contesting the polls, the BJD, BJP and the Congress have exuded confidence regarding their victory.

The Assembly segment saw polling of 79.17 per cent. Interestingly, the ratio of votes by men and women in the by-poll is said to be almost the same.

Percentage of polling in 17 booths was recorded above 90 per cent while the polling rate at four booths was recorded between 50 and 59 per cent and 12 other booths recorded between 60 and 69 per cent However, the remaining 251 booths recorded polling rate between 70 and 89 per cent.

The seat has been a BJD bastion when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had won the seat last time. In the 2018 by-poll, as compared to the 2014 general elections, BJD had secured 25.43 per cent more votes. Similarly, in the last general elections it could obtain 59.78 per cent votes.

The BJP is also hopeful of coming out victorious this time even though it has been continuously losing the seat. In 2014 general elections, it managed to secure 4.08 per cent more votes in its favour as compared to that in 2009.

The saffron party’s vote share was 33.53 per cent in 2018 by-poll which declined to 28.91 per cent in 2019 Assembly elections.

The Congress party, despite its good show in the past one-and-half decades, has been gradually losing its ground. The percentage of votes for Congress between 2004 and 2014 general elections were 53.97 per cent 40.91 per cent and 32.15 per cent, respectively.

