Chitrakonda: For the villagers of Andirapali, a non-descriptive tribal village under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district, availing of healthcare facility is a nightmare. Reason: A river separates this village from Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital. The recent case of Purusottam Khara, a villager, has proved it.

A few days ago, Purusottam fell from a jackfruit tree and injured his right leg. To treat his fractured leg, he first went for a traditional healing process as to avoid high cost of boat service to reach the sub-divisional hospital.

He finally decided to go to Chitrakonda sub-divisional hospital when he found the traditional treatment failed to cure his ailment.

Notably, the distance between Andirapali river and the sub-divisional hospital is a 15 minute boat journey. The boat service is availed from Muduligada Ghat to Spillway Launch Ghat. From Spillway Launch Ghat there is vehicular service to the sub-divisional hospital.

After reaching Muduligada ghat Purusottam asked the helmsman to ferry him to the other side. Seeing him in urgency, the helmsman asked him for Rs 5000 as charge. The exorbitant charge left him stupefied for some time.

Left with no option Purusottam paid Rs 5000 to cross only 15 minute of boat journey and reached the sub-divisional hospital.

At the health center, doctor Khirod Chandra Mohanty conducted an X-ray for three times but found no relevant result based on which he would start further treatment.

Purussotam was then referred to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital for advanced treatment. Now he is recuperating at the hospital.

Purussotam is not alone. There are many patients in the block who silently as there is no approach road to their villages. Villagers have long been demanding a road but no avail.

Villages like Pansaputa, Hatpada and Andirapali of Chitrakonda block come under Swabhiman Anchal. Though the government has been making efforts for the development of these areas, people are still deprived of basic amenities.