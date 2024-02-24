Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday hiked the remuneration of self-employed mechanics in the state by 62.5 per cent. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the remuneration for these mechanics operating in gram panchayats (GPs) has been raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,500. This move is expected to benefit around 13,000 people.

The decision to raise the remuneration came after receiving requests and suggestions from the self-employed mechanics and their representatives during the visit of 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian to various districts. These mechanics are instrumental in providing clean drinking water to villages across the state. There are two types of self-employed mechanics engaged in each GP: one working on piped water supply and the other responsible for the maintenance and repair of tube wells.