Mumbai: Actor Payal Ghosh told Wednesday the Bombay High Court that she regrets her statement about Richa Chadha. She also tendered an unconditional apology. Payal Ghosh has alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has raped her and she has already filed an FIR. Chadha’s lawyers said she was ready to accept the apology.

Earlier this week, Chadha filed a defamation suit before the high court against Ghosh for making a ‘false, baseless, indecent and derogatory’ statement. She had sought damages.

Ghosh, while making allegations against Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy.

Chadha also named actor Kamaal R Khan as a defendant in the suit. Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice AK Menon that Ghosh regrets her statement, and it was not intended to defame Chadha.

“She (Ghosh) said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology,” Satpute told the court. “She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman,” he added.

Chadha’s lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar told the court that they are willing to accept the apology. They said they would not claim damages.

The court then posted the plea for further hearing October 12. On that day the parties will have to submit their ‘consent terms’ settling the matter.

Advocate Manoj Gadkari appeared for Kamaal R Khan. He told the court that Khan was willing to assure that he will not post anything against Chadha on social media. The court accepted the statement. Justice Menon also passed an interim order restraining any person from making similar comments against Chadha.

Ghosh registered September 23 an FIR at suburban Versova police station, accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013. Kashyap was last week questioned by the police. He has denied the allegations. He provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting for a film in Sri Lanka when the alleged incident was said to have taken place.