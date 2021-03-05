Joda: Roida is a mineral-rich area under Joda block in Keonjhar district. As mines operate around the Bhuyan Roida panchayat, the mines areas are illuminated.

But paradoxically, Mankad hutting village has been in the dark. Electricity and other basic amenities are a dream for its residents. There is no shortage of funds in the district mineral foundation in the district, but this mines encircled village has remained under developed, a report said.

According to the report, people in the villages still depend on oil lamps after sunset even 73 years after independence. In the absence of electricity, life of people is fright with dangers from wild animals from nearby forests.

“It is dangerous to go out after the sunset when darkness prevails everywhere,” locals lamented. The village with a population of 600 is surrounded by forests and mines.

Most of the residents are of tribal communities. Mining provides livelihood for a few people while a majority of them eke out their living from selling minor forest produce.

On the east of the village is Tata mines while OMDC mines are on its west. On its north are OMC and IDC mines. Sri Metallic’s is on its south. Conscious citizens and social activists say, there is no dearth of funds from the mining sector, but the people affected by the mines are in darkness.

Nearly, Rs 3000 core has been collected from the DMF, which is supposed to be spent on development works in the mining-affected areas.

Locals alleged that mining firms had been claiming to be working for peripheral development only through advertisements, but the reality is different on the ground.

Ward member Gopal Oram, former ward member Sanka Purty, local like Samara Bentakar, Krishna Purty, Debasish Bentakar, Arjun Munda, Gopal Munda lamented that they had apprised the Collector and the authorities of the Joda electricity division office about the need of electricity for villages in Roida and Makad Hutting several times in the past, but all reminders have fallen on deaf ears.

They alleged that for lack of electricity, their wards are unable to study at night. Bhuyan Roida sarpanch Jyotish Chandra Nayak said efforts are on to electrify the Makand Hutting.

As the area is in the forest area, approval for electrification has been pending. Locals warned that they would resort to dharna if nothing happens.

