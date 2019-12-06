Hyderabad: Hailing the killing of all four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian, people showered petals on policemen near the ‘encounter’ scene at Shadnagar town near here Friday.

Raising slogans of ‘police zindabad’, people showered petals from a bridge, under which the victim’s charred body was found November 28, a few hours after she was gang-raped at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accused were gunned down by police at Chatanpally when they allegedly tried to snatch weapons and escape. The police had taken them there for reconstruction of the crime scene.

#WATCH Hyderabad: People celebrate and cheer for police at the encounter site where the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/WZjPi0Y3nw — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Hundreds of people who gathered at Chatanpally hailed Cyberabad Police, especially its commissioner V.C. Sajjanar for killing the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“During our protest, we had asked the police to either hand over the guilty to us or kill them in encounter. They have done the encounter,” said a citizen. He was referring to the protest outside Shadnagar police station November 30.

As the news of the killings spread, people at various places in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana gathered to hail the police. Some of them burst firecrackers and distributed sweets. Several people dialled 100 to congratulate and thank the police for killing the accused.

The shocking crime had triggered massive public outrage. People had staged protests in Telangana and various parts of the country, demanding immediate capital punishment for the perpetrators.