Mumbai: Hindi cinema actress Bipasha Basu and global football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo are two names that you would never associate together.

But now, an old picture of both of them has set social media on fire. In this picture, Bipasha and Cristiano are seen kissing each other. But how did that happen?

In 2007, Bipasha’s name was associated with Cristiano. The two were at an event where the new seven wonders of the world were announced.

Bipasha and Cristiano were seen with each other at the function. After this, both were also seen partying together. During the party, Bipasha and Cristiano were photographed kissing each other, giving rise to rumours that the two were in a relationship.

These throwback pictures of Cristiano and Bipasha are now hot topic on social media.

i could’ve lived without this information pic.twitter.com/X5uLs82J2l — read daddy marx for clear skin (@urbannaxaI) July 22, 2020

One user wrote, “I came to know today that Bipasha and Ronaldo were dating each other. It was so good.”

Another user wrote, “No, it was at best a one-time fling or a social kiss at the announcement of the New Seven Wonders of the World by a private group. She was representing India. This got really blown out of proportion cz she was with John at the time.”

No, it was at best a one-time fling or a social kiss at the announcement of the New Seven Wonders of the World by a private group. She was representing India. This got really blown out of proportion cz she was with John at the time. — Sextina Aquafina Belcher (@HitchhikerQ) July 22, 2020

Another wrote, “I have never forgotten about this , I can remember it being a big deal at the time lmao.”