Mumbai: Actress Kim Sharma, who was earlier in the news for her relationship with Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane, continues to amaze fans with her stunning pictures. Though the Mohabbatein actress is away from limelight for quite some time but is very active on social media platform.

She often uploads sultry pictures and videos to keep her fans updated on her personal life. She teases her fans with her pictures that go viral in seconds.

Recently, Kim took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture in which the actress is seen flaunting her curves in a white halter neck bikini, like a stress free bird.

Earlier, pictures of Kim Sharma and ex-beau Yuvraj Singh were doing the rounds on the internet.

Worth mentioning, Sharma auditioned for Close-Up (toothpaste) and was selected. She rose to fame after she appeared in Sunsilk, Pepsi, Tata Safari, Pond’s, Fair & Lovely, Clean & Clear and Liril advertisements.

She was also the brand ambassador of Olay in India. Aditya Chopra signed her for his directorial venture titled Mohabbatein where she shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty.

She has appeared in several Bollywood films Fida, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Zindagi Rocks, among others. She has also featured in the Telugu films Yagam, Khadgam, Anjaneyalu, and Magadheera.