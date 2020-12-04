Canberra: India seamer T Natarajan described Thursday his India debut as a ‘surreal experience’. T Natarajan said he was looking forward to representing India in more such matches in future.

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India in the third ODI against Australia. He picked up two wickets as Virat Kohli and his men notched up a morale-lifting 13-run triumph. “It was a surreal experience to represent India. Thanks to everyone for your wishes,” Natarajan wrote on his twitter handle. Looking forward for more challenges in future,” he added.

Natarajan had taken two for 70, claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Aston Agar after India posted 302. Picked for India’s T20 squad, Nataranjan was called up to the ODI setup as a backup for Navdeep Saini. The latter had complained of back spasms before the series started and went for runs in the first two ODIs.

Natarajan is known for his ability to bowl Yorkers. He played a pivotal role in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the knockout stages of this year’s IPL in the UAE. In the process he took taking 16 wickets. Most of his wickets came in the death overs, a time when batsmen are on the lookout for quick runs.