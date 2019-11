Mumbai: Apart from her revealing dressing sense, Poonam Pandey often creates quite a stir with her outspoken nature. The Instagram sensation is has now taken social media by storm with her comments on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, in an interview, the sex symbol called Ranveer Singh ‘The Anar of Bollywood’ and Deepika Padukone a ‘Rassi Bomb’.

When the interviewer asked Poonam about Laxmi Bomb she feigned ignorance. But at the same time when she is asked whom she will call a Rassi bomb, the sex symbol immediately answered Deepika Padukone. According to her, Ranveer is the anar of Bollywood.

Poonam gained popularity after appearing in the TV reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi.” Poonam is quite active on Instagram and even gets trolled on multiple occasions for her posts. Just a couple of weeks ago, Poonam got trolled for posting a video on her Instagram account that attracted more than 9 lakh views.

In this video, the reality star is seen playing with her dog on the seashore making some moves that many on the internet did not like. Poonam captioned the video, “Me and my second best friend.”

Many people even have questioned how Instagram is allowing such videos to be shared on its platform. Nevertheless, this girl keeps on finding new ways of showing her body through pictures and videos that not only suggest sexiness but also sometimes lean towards eroticism.