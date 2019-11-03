Mumbai: Social media sensation Poonam Pandey never shies away from teasing fans with her sultry pictures. The Nasha actress is making new waves on social media with her sultry videos and photoshoots.

Poonam, who shot to fame after she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, took to her Instagram handle and teased fans with a series of stunning photos.

The pictures are going viral and have been attracting huge likes and comments from fans. Fans are going gaga over Poonam’s looks and complemented her. However, there are some fans who trolled her for uploading pictures for publicity.

However, unfazed by trolls, Poonam never fails to impress fans with her sultry pictures. Model-turned-actress Poonam has flooded her Instagram page with drool-worthy pictures. She initially started her career as a model and in 2013, she starred in ‘Nasha’ and essayed the character of a teacher, who ends up having an intimate relationship with one of her students.

Poonam is also known for her controversial statements. Former Kingfisher model Poonam had said in an interview that it was her desire to get noticed in a scenario where new actresses were ignored because of “Khans and Kapoors”, which made her become a controversy queen. Despite such controversies, Poonam continues to win everyone’s heart.