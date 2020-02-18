Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a snap in a bikini, following months of training for the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show. The segment, where she performed alongside singer Shakira, took place two weeks ago during the Super Bowl 2020.

The singer, who will turn 51 this July, showcased her amazing body in a white string bikini, days after her Super Bowl performance. The singer posted a mirror selfie with the caption, “Relaxed and recharged.”

The photo that highlighted her washboard abs and toned physique has already been liked over seventy lakh times. The mirror-selfie saw a number of Instagram users commenting on her incredible figure.

Model Naomi Campbell posted “gorge” in the comments section, while singer Lenny Kravitz wrote, “@jlo, It’s like that huh??!!!! :).” DJ Diplo commented, “Omg.”

Jennifer, who is engaged to former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, skipped the Oscars following her performance at the Super Bowl. The actress-singer came up against criticism for being inappropriate, especially for children.

However, according to a report by Variety, Jennifer told that she did not agree to critics. The singer went on to add that being a mum, she think about her children before putting something out.

The report quoted her as saying, “Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do.”