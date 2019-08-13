Los Angeles: After breaking up with singer-actress Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth wishes “health” and “happiness” to his former wife.

“Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, was spotted vacationing in Lake Como with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The blonde babes were photographed getting cozy together, packing on the PDA as they soaked up the sun and took in the country’s breathtaking views.

In the pics, both a bikini-clad Cyrus and Carter, can be seen cuddling, kissing and swimming at the Il Sereno hotel, alongside Cyrus’ sister, Brandi. Last week, Carter and Jenner announced they had “decided to amicably separate” after reportedly tying the knot in Bali last June. However, a source close to the former couple told ET that the two were never legally married, unlike Cyrus and Hemsworth, who made their love official last December in an intimate ceremony attended by their closest friends and family.

Liam and Miley got married in December last year, but decided to separate within seven months of marriage. Liam also clarified that he has not spoken about his separation to any media outlet.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and love, the “Paranoia” actor added.