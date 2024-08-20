NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for over 50 days due to a malfunction in Boeing’s Starliner capsule, with no immediate return to Earth in sight. Originally scheduled for a brief eight-day mission, the astronauts have been forced to extend their stay indefinitely due to a series of technical issues plaguing their spacecraft.

Health concerns: Toll of extended spaceflight

As the days turn into weeks, concerns over the health and well-being of the stranded astronauts are growing. Reports have emerged that Sunita Williams is experiencing significant health issues, including a vision problem known as Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS). This condition, caused by prolonged exposure to microgravity, is leading to a gradual loss of eyesight, raising alarms about the long-term impact of the mission on her health.

SANS is not the only risk. Extended stays in space are known to cause other health issues, such as bone density loss, which could have lasting effects on the astronauts’ physical well-being. NASA’s medical teams are closely monitoring both Williams and Wilmore, but the situation underscores the inherent risks of space exploration.

The Starliner Setback: Major blow to NASA, Boeing

The Starliner capsule, a critical component of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, was launched June 5, 2024, with the goal of conducting a test mission that would see Williams and Wilmore spend just eight days on the ISS before returning to Earth. However, the mission quickly encountered problems when last-minute thruster failures nearly prevented the spacecraft from docking with the ISS. Following this, further issues were identified, including helium leaks and malfunctioning propellant valves, making the return trip impossible.

These setbacks have put NASA in a difficult position. Boeing, one of the agency’s key partners, has struggled to resolve the technical issues, leaving the astronauts stranded in space for over 50 days. What was supposed to be a short-duration mission has now turned into an extended stay with no clear solution in sight.

SpaceX: Unexpected lifeline

With Starliner facing persistent technical challenges, attention is now turning to SpaceX’s upcoming Crew Dragon mission, scheduled for launch in September 2024. If the mission proceeds as planned, it could serve as an alternative means of returning Williams and Wilmore to Earth, though this would extend their stay in space to over eight months—far beyond the originally planned eight days.

The Crew Dragon mission is expected to return to Earth in February 2025, offering a potential lifeline for the stranded astronauts. However, this solution is far from ideal, as it would require the astronauts to endure the harsh conditions of space for an extended period, potentially exacerbating the health issues they are already facing.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has already demonstrated its reliability through multiple successful missions to the ISS, including both cargo and crewed missions. The Crew Dragon spacecraft has become a cornerstone of NASA’s crewed spaceflight capabilities, often outperforming expectations. However, for NASA, having to depend on SpaceX to rescue its astronauts after a Boeing failure is a bitter pill to swallow.

The embarrassment is not limited to NASA’s internal circles. Public perception and political scrutiny have also intensified as the situation drags on. Critics have questioned the wisdom of NASA’s continued investment in Boeing’s Starliner, especially given the company’s history of delays and technical challenges. The contrast with SpaceX’s growing success has only sharpened these critiques, leading some to call for a reevaluation of NASA’s commercial partnerships.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has attempted to reassure the public, emphasizing that the safety and return of the astronauts are the agency’s top priorities.

Test of endurance

The ongoing Starliner crisis highlights the challenges of human spaceflight and the unpredictable nature of space exploration. Williams, who has already spent 322 days in space over her career, and Wilmore, with 167 days under his belt, are both seasoned astronauts, but even their extensive experience is being tested by the current situation.

PNN & Agencies