Mumbai: Actress Priya Banerjee who was born and brought up in Calgary, Alberta in Canada is making headlines with back to back shows on television.

Priya is a fitness enthusiast and her workout session pictures and videos are bound to motivate and inspire everyone. Being an animal lover, Priya loves to spend ample amount of time with her dog. The mesmerising beauty is a proud pet parent and often shares exotic photos in bikini on social media.

Take a look:

She has left a lasting impression in the minds of the audience via her performance as Ananya Tripathi in Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. While she lives in Canada, Priya juggles seamlessly among assignments in India and abroad.

In 2011, she was named Miss Photogenic at Miss World Canada.

The 28-year-old star has an impeccable sense of style and is pretty active on social media. With a massive social media fan following, it wouldn’t be wrong to call Priya a social media star as well.

Banerjee’s first film was Kiss in Telugu in 2013, opposite Adivi Sesh. She then appeared in her second Telugu film, Joru with Sundeep Kishan and Rashi Khanna as the other leads.

After leaving an impact with her past performances, Priya is on a roll. Her upcoming projects are with OTT platforms and are being bankrolled by top producers like Goldie Behl and Ekta Kapoor. The project with Goldie Behl is a psychological thriller that has been adapted from a bestselling novel.

Other big projects in Priya’s kitty include a show directed by Abhishek Dogra, and two web series bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.