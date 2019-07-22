Miami: Priyanka Chopra is living the dream in Miami with husband Nick Jonas and other family members. The ‘Quantico’ actress turned 37 and she celebrated her special day with her loved ones in Miami.

For the last few days, PeeCee has been making heads turn with her stunning vacation pictures that are going viral on social media.

Recently, a few photos of theQuanticostar having a gala time jet skiing and enjoying like a water baby in Miami surfaced on Instagram. And while we are getting major vacay goals from PeeCee’s latest pics, it’s her studded swimsuit that has caught our attention.

While some fans loved her look, many have trolled her for being show off. They trolled her for wearing a bikini.

Have a look at some of the pictures:

For her birthday, Priyanka was decked in a glittering red dress and cut a five tier cake. This was Priyanka’s first birthday after she tied the knot with Nick in December last year.