Bhubaneswar: The process of translocation of 115 spotted deer from the Sambalpur Zoo to the Debrigarh Sanctuary in Bargarh district for species augmentation has already begun and will be over within a month, officials informed Tuesday. “The initiative is being taken to increase the population of spotted deer in Debrigarh sanctuary and reduce their number in Sambalpur zoo. The process will aid in the augmentation of prey in Debrigarh sanctuary and make space for new animals in Sambalpur zoo,” said Hirakud Wildlife Division’s DFO, and Sambalpur Zoo’s Director, Anshu Pragyan Das. “Under this programme, 12 spotted deer were translocated successfully from the zoo to the sanctuary early Tuesday.

As many as 12 to 16 deer will be shifted in batches during the dawn-to-dusk process,” the DFO stated. “An area covering 1.2 hectare has been demarcated as the quarantine enclosure, with a saltlick, water pool, treatment care unit, equipped with CCTV cameras and Backflash cameras. Also, an emergency healthcare unit, along with four machans has been erected around the enclosure,” Das said. Das said that these animals will be quarantine for around three to four weeks and will released into the wild, only after they are acclimatised to the natural habitat of Debrigarh. “The site of quarantine and release partially covers both grazing and browsing habitats, grassland and forest, also the adjoining Hirakud reservoir,” she said.

Meanwhile, the health condition of 115 spotted deer was checked and all were found to be healthy, without any disease and no tuberculosis infection traced in any animal,” Das said. Translocation is an intentional move to shift wild animals from one place to another in a stable manner to establish, re-establish, or augment a population. Earlier this year, ten blackbucks and eight Indian hog deer were transferred to Sambalpur Zoo from Nandankanan Zoological Park.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP