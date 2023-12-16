Tangi(Khurda): Students, parents and the managing committee members of Chhannagiri High School Saturday staged a protest and locked the main gate of the school in Tangi block of Odisha’s Khurda district demanding appointment of teachers.

According to a source, initially, there were only eight teachers assigned to teach at elementary level. Out of the eight, one teacher was appointed as Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) and another teacher was sent in deputation. Apart from this, the Headmaster post has been lying vacant for six months in the school. This has hampered the quality of education in the school, the source added.

An alumni committee member Lalit Kumar Patnaik said that despite making repeated appeals for appointment of teachers over a long time, no one from the School and Mass Education Department has paid heed to them. He said that staging the protest was their last resort.

Patnaik further said that Block Education Officer (BEO) has assured them that the teacher in deputation will return to the school.

“The BEO assured us to recruit two or three new teachers for the school before December 30,” Patnaik added.

Patnaik threatened that if the teachers were not appointed in time, they would intensify the protest in future.

Notably, a total of 455 students study in the educational institution from Class-I to Class-X. As many as 344 pupils are enrolled at the elementary level and 111 students are taught at high school level.

PNN