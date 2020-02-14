Srinagar: The CRPF Friday remembered the first death anniversary of 40 CRPF jawans killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“WE DID NOT FORGET, WE DID NOT FORGIVE: We salute our brothers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in Pulwama. Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant martyrs,” CRPF said in a tweet.

As many as 40 CRPF men were killed after a JeM suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama February 14, 2019.

PM Narendra Modi paid homage to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the terror attack in a tweet.

“Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered the martyred soldiers in a tweet

“Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019.

India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace.”

A ceremony will be held in memory of the martyred CRPF men at Lethpora, Pulwama Friday.

A martyr’s column dedicated to the memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty will be inaugurated at the solemn function.

IANS