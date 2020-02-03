Model-turned actress Neha Malik is a sensation on social media who keeps her fans entertained with stunning bikini pictures and photoshoots.

Her jaw-dropping photos have garnered her over two million followers on Instagram.

Known for her charming personality, Neha can give even the top Hindi cinema actresses a run for their money.

Neha shot to fame in 2018 after appearing in the popular music video of Maninder Bhuttar’s song ‘Sakhiyan’. She’s a fashionista who walks on ramps and even has her own YouTube channel. The Punjabi actress is quite popular in her home state and has featured in many Punjabi music videos. Neha, who began her modelling career in 2018 wants to focus on acting now.

The actress is all set to appear alongside Arya Babbar in ‘Gandhi Fer Aa Gea’. Babbar, speaking about the film, heaped praise on Neha, even going as far as claiming that ‘she is the best thing in the film’.

“According to me Neha Malik is the best thing in the film,” Babbar said. “There is a lot of emotion in the movie; you will see a very shy and soft side to the character in the film. In general also, characters like these who appear very intense and strong, when they are with their family or lover, a very soft and different side of them comes out. As it’s not easy for them to open up with everyone. Similarly, in the movie you will see a very soft side of him (Gandhi), a very shy side of him, when he is with the person whom he loves, or with the person for whom he really cares about; who in the movie is his sister, played by Neha Malik.”

