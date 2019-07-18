Mumbai: Julie 2 actress Raai Laxmi impressed everyone with her terrific body transformation for the film. However, the film failed miserably in the box office.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a stunning ‘bikini’ picture, which is a huge hit among her fans and followers. Her captions read that she toiled a lot for getting the bikini body.

She wrote, “Worked hard & how to achieve this bikini body! can’t remember the old me ! Struggled all my life gaining and loosing! Finally I Feel like a new person !!! I love the change in me being fit is just not a physical change but changes u overall I m glad I started ! So guys just wanna say believe in urself anything is achievable ! what ur not changing ur choosing !!! READ THAT AGAIN (sic).”

She was last seen in the horror film Neeya 2. She has also signed a film called Cinderella, which is touted to be a fantasy film.