Mumbai: Julie 2 actress Raai Laxmi impressed everyone with her terrific body transformation for the film. However, the film failed miserably in the box office.
Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a stunning ‘bikini’ picture, which is a huge hit among her fans and followers. Her captions read that she toiled a lot for getting the bikini body.
Worked hard & how to achieve this bikini body !😁🥰 can't remember the old me ! Struggled all my life gaining and loosing! Finally I Feel like a new person !!! I love the change in me being fit is just not a physical change but changes u overall 🙏😁 I m glad I started ! 💙 So guys just wanna say believe in urself anything is achievable ! what ur not changing ur choosing !!! READ THAT AGAIN💙 #exclusive #fitnessaddict
She was last seen in the horror film Neeya 2. She has also signed a film called Cinderella, which is touted to be a fantasy film.
