Mumbai: Rapper Raftaar has set-up a charity live stream to help raise funds for background dancers amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID 19 outbreak has proved to be a major setback to millions financially, emotionally and mentally. I’ve been a part of the dance community and very well understand the problems they might be facing due to this lockdown. I wanted to help in whatever way I could and give back to the community that gave me my identity today,” Raftaar said.

Initiated by Raftaar in association with comedian Samay Raina, the initiative has got together 16 stars, including musicians, comedians, cricketers and chess players, for the 2nd edition of ‘Chess For Charity’, a fund-raising live stream to be held May 14.

Talking about the initiative, Raftaar said: “One of my buddies, Shamshad from the Cine Dancers Association contacted me and voiced all the concerns and setbacks they were facing. Immediately the name Samay Raina popped up and he didn’t think twice before saying yes to planning this initiative. All of us are in this crisis together and it is only humane to lend a helping hand wherever needed. Now is the time to stand together, humans and animals alike!”

Raftaar’s effort is aimed at helping stray dogs, too.

The event will feature names like Vidith Gujrathi, Alexandra Botez, Tania Sachdeva, Tanmay Bhat, Vaibhav Sethia, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa K Rath, Yuzvendra Chahal, Raghav Juyal and Varun Sood amongst others.

The proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Charitable Trusts Parivartan and 4Dog’Sake India and Cine Dancers Association.