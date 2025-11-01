Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit state today, for a series of high-level programmes in the Capital city, aimed at boosting infrastructure and industrial development in the state.

During his visit, the minister will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the SiCSem (Semiconductor Fabrication Unit) at Info Valley, Bhubaneswar. The project marks a significant stride in India’s semiconductor manufacturing journey, aligning with the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ missions.

Vaishnaw will also be present at Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing event between the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Odisha at Lok Seva Bhawan, to further enhance railway infrastructure and improve connectivity across the state.

Later in the day, the minister will inspect the ongoing redevelopment and modernisation works at Bhubaneswar Railway Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which focuses on upgrading facilities and enhancing passenger comfort.