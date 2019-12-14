Mumbai: Veteran actor Raj Kapoor has given excellent films which are still loved by his fans. With back to back hits, he was called the Show Man of the film industry. On his birthday, let us take a look into some unknown facts about him.

Even before Salman Khan, Raj Kapoor has introduced many gorgeous actresses to the film industry. It is often said that it was Raj Kapoor who introduced boldness in the film industry by introducing some hot actresses in bold avatar.

In this article let us tell you such about five such actresses:

Mandakini-Ram Teri Ganga Maili: Mandakini made her debut as a lead actress in the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Mandakini shot tremendous bold scenes in this film, especially the scene under the waterfall. In this scene, Mandakini was wearing only a white sari in which she was to stand under a waterfall. Mandakini is still remembered for this scene.

Zeenat Aman- Satyam Shivam Sundaram: Satyam Shivam Sundaram, (1978) helmed by Raj Kapoor, was also a bold movie. In this film, Zeenat Aman wore bold clothes staring from the beginning to the end and also gave many bold scenes. Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor were in the news for the title track of the film as they have shot a lot of intimate scenes.

Simi Garewal-Mera Naam Joker: In Mera Naam Joker, Rishi Kapoor played Raj Kapoor’s childhood role in the film. The film had a scene where the teacher is changing clothes and Rishi Kapoor is watching her secretly. This teacher role was played by Simi Garewal.

Nargis-Awara: Nargis’s name is also in the list. Nargis gave many romantic scenes in Raj Kapoor’s film Awara. Those scenes are is still in discussion among the audience.

Vyjayanthimala-Sangam: Vyjayanthimala was seen in a bold avatar for the first time in Raj Kapoor’s film Sangam. Vyjayanthimala wore a bikini in this film for the first time. This underwater scene was quite famous. The film rocked the box office.