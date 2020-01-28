Bangalore: Megastar Rajinikanth twisted his ankle Tuesday while shooting for ace adventurer Bear Grylls’s ‘Man vs Wild’ show at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, forest officials said.

“Rajinikanth lost his balance, twisted his ankle and suffered minor bruises to his hand below the elbow,” a forest official said. “The actor is okay now,” he added.

Sources close to the actor said that he left for Mysore from Chennai Monday for the shoot and is expected to complete it soon and return.

The forest department has put a lot of conditions while permitting the shooting. According to officials, it includes filming at their own risk and they are not allowed to use explosives and inflammable materials.

“We gave permission for 6-8 hours to Discovery Channel to shoot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve,” T. Balachandra, the reserve’s director and conservator of forests said. He said the one-day shoot began at 11 am Tuesday and ended by 4.00pm

“They paid as per the norms. Per day they have to pay documentary fee, vehicle fee and others. For four days, they paid Rs 10 lakh,” Balachandra said.

Balachandra said Rajinikanth spent five hours in the forest and will not return as his shoot was only for one day.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bangalore.

The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals to be present in the forest, including Royal Bengal Tiger, Asian elephant, Common Leopard, Bonnet Macaque, Indian Pipestrelle and Barking Deer, among others.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s chief wildlife warden Sanjay Mohan said that this was not the first time a Discovery Channel documentary was shot in the reserve.

“Lot of documentaries has been shot in Bandipur. I have urged ‘Discovery Channel’ that they must show the efforts being made by the Karnataka forest department day and night in saving the forest wildlife,” Mohan stated.

In August 2019, Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Modi in the show, which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year.

In ‘Man vs Wild’, former British serviceman Grylls showcases survival strategies in extreme challenging conditions in the most remote locations around the world.

Agencies