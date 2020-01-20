Mumbai: De De Pyar De actress Rakul Preet Singh has become talk of the town for her latest bikini pictures that she shared on social media. The Punjabi beauty who enjoys a huge fan following on social media took to her Instagram handle to share the photos.

Here are a few pictures that are too cute to miss out on.

Take a look:

With back to back hits, Rakul is enjoying success and has given some stellar performances in her career. This past year, besides De De Pyaar De, she also shot for a couple of south Indian films and now will soon begin the promotions for Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan.

She started her career as a model while in college, during which she also made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). In 2011 she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant, in which she was placed fifth and won five pageants including People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes.

She subsequently opted to become a full-time actress, making her Telugu film debut in Keratam the same year and her Tamil film debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka, the following year. In 2014 she also made her Hindi film debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was better received.

Rakul Preet Singh, who said that she had always dreamt of being an actress, began her career in modelling at age 18 while she was still in college.