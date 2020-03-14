Rayagada: Even as the State government has prepared and issued ‘Odisha Covid-19 guidelines’ on the basis of sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 making the act of spreading rumours a punishable offence, Rayagada police Friday arrested a person for creating rumours on social media.

Addressing a press meet, Rayagada superintendent of police (SP) Shravan Vivek M said that the arrestee has been identified as Satyanarayan Samal (32) of Nua Sahi under Baliguda block in Kandhamal district.

Satyanarayan had been staying at Muniguda for the last few years. Mentioning it that a Covid-19 affected person has just returned from Kerala and has been admitted at Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH), Satyanarayan had uploaded the post on Facebook.

After a thorough investigation the police confirmed that the post carried no veracity and registered a case (Case No- 13/20) before arresting him.

The SP has advised people to not post such fake news on social media sites and create panic among people.

