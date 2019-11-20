Mumbai: Within days of the government empowering it to refer stressed shadow banks to insolvency courts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed Wednesday the crippled Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) under an administrator and said the resolution process for the lender will begin shortly.

The central bank superseded the board of the third largest pure-play mortgage lender Wednesday evening, citing governance issues and severe liquidity crisis which led to a string of defaults.

Last Friday, the government had notified Section 227 of the IBC empowering RBI to refer financial sector players like NBFCs and HFCs, but excluding banks, with assets worth of at least Rs 500 crore to insolvency courts.

“The RBI has decided to supersede the board of DHFL owing to governance concerns and defaults in meeting various payment obligations,” the central bank said in the order.

The RBI also appointed Indian Overseas Bank’s former managing director R Subramaniakumar, as the administrator of DHFL.

“We also intend to shortly initiate the process of resolution of DHFL under the insolvency and bankruptcy code and would also apply to NCLT seeking appointment of the administrator as the insolvency resolution professional,” the RBI statement added.

DHFL refused to comment when contacted. But later in the day it informed the exchanges about the RBI order issued under Section 45 IE of the RBI Act, 1934.

“The statutory inspection of DHFL conducted by the National Housing Bank under Section 34 of the NHB Act of 1987 revealed serious deterioration in its financial position,” DHFL informed exchanges quoting the RBI order.

As of July 2019, the beleaguered home financier owes Rs 83,873 crore to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders/retail bondholders. Of this secured debt is Rs 74,054 crore and Rs 9,818 crore is unsecured.

PTI