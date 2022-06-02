May 19, 2022, the Supreme Court made headlines by adopting a welcome move of recognising prostitution as a profession and emphasising that sex workers, like any other professionals, are entitled to dignity and Constitutional rights. Prostitution (or sex work) – a much-tabooed topic of discussion was recently brought into the drawing rooms of the so-called ‘common’ Indian families by the popular movie Gangubai Kathiawadi claimed to be based on the real life of Gangubai Harjivandas, a much-celebrated social activist of Kamatipura. The question that this film successfully raised was: Why isn’t sex work seen as any other kind of work?

Interestingly enough, prostitution is not really illegal in India per se. According to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), however, several activities under prostitution are punishable by law – pimping, renting out property for running brothels. In 1986, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act emphasised that sex workers can practice their profession but any person who makes an earning from prostitution is to be punished. This involves procuring, abducting or inducing a person for prostitution; a move significant enough to ensure trafficking in sex trade was under check. Further, the Act states that to lawfully participate in prostitution, sex workers have to maintain at least a distance of around 200 metres from any public place, preferably in an isolated area with no public institutions in sight. In other words, sex work is to be done in secrecy, away from the gaze of the larger ‘normal’ society. This isolation clearly works into othering sex workers, putting the legality of their profession in ambiguity.

What is the significance of the ruling: The major issues that sex workers in India face are basically associated with the fact that despite not being illegal, the secretive nature of its practice almost presents an illusion of it being a crime. By that logic, every sex worker is deemed to be a potential criminal. The police, the legal system and legal personnel also contribute to how sex workers are seen more as perpetrators of crime rather than being at the receiving end of it. Much like the dilemma of a married woman whose sexuality is ‘believed’ to be an unconditional obligation towards the husband, the possibilities of rape, violence and trauma that clients can cause to sex workers has been negated as an impossibility. Moreover, since the nature of the work is seen as ‘immoral’ or ‘dirty’, any disease caused by poor sexual and menstrual hygiene – most significantly HIV-AIDS and cervical cancer – do not receive proper medical attention. Additionally, due to lack of ration cards or failure of them being recognised as valid, sex workers fail to avail any subsidised resources earmarked for the disadvantaged socio-economic sections. Children born out of brothels are not easily accepted into schools. The progressive ladder of mobility which seems to be so easily available for everyone in our democratic society on the basis of merit is far from reality for children of sex workers. Many continue working in the same profession as their mothers or become associated with work in manners that might be seen as a crime.

Recognising sex work as work could open up doors of legal protection for sex workers against sexual harassment. Under the mandates of the order, the police have to take complaints of sex workers – sexual or of another nature – seriously. The callous nature in which the police generally approach the complaints of sex workers as simply ‘normal occupational outcomes’ would no longer be acceptable. With the latest orders of the Supreme Court, any sex worker who is a victim of sexual assault will be given all of the same services as a survivor of sexual assault, including immediate medical attention.

To sum up, what the Supreme Court’s position would invariably do is challenge certain institutional barriers that prevent sex workers from accessing basic rights and equality. The apex court order is only the first step towards removing some of the limitations that sex workers have long faced due to the nature of their job and the stigma associated with it. In a country like India, which is severely marred by poverty, destitution, hunger and inequality, survival often takes top priority. The morality/immorality of the nature of work does not and should not count as a factor of constructing hierarchies amongst vocations. India as a democratic nation constitutionally enshrines justice, equality and liberty to every section of the society.

Unfortunately, sex workers have been structurally kept outside the dimensions of ‘equal opportunities’ merely on the basis of social perceptions and taboos associated with their work. It is time that such grave disregard for human rights and dignity comes to an end.

The writer is Assistant Professor, Sociology, Maitreyi College, University of Delhi. Views are personal.