Bhubaneswar: With Bhubaneswar reporting maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases, the twin city Commissionerate Police Tuesday banned religious gatherings.

“In view of #COVID19 pandemic & related Rules/ Guidelines, no religious congregation will be allowed anywhere in @cpbbsrctc. Happy to know that the religious leaders have come forward appealing against gathering in Mosques & Kabarstan in connection with Sab-E-Barat on 9th April,” the official handle of Commissionerate Police tweeted.

In another tweet, the cops said that they have seized/ detained 721 vehicles in Bhubaneswar and 750 vehicles in Cuttack for violating lockdown norm.

The agency retreated that the enforcement will continue in coming days as well.