Bhubaneswar: Renowned Hindustani classical singer Sunanda Patnaik breathed her last at a private hospital in Kolkata Sunday at the age of 85.

Popularly known as ‘Guruma’, Sunanda had been suffering from prolonged illness and died while undergoing treatment at around 4:30am, family sources said.

Born November 7, 1934, Sunanda was the daughter of legendary Odia poet Baikunthanath Patnaik. She started her career in singing at All India Radio in Cuttack back in 1948 at the age of 14. After listening to her song in radio, former Odisha Governor Asaf Ali had arranged her training under Pandit Vinayak Rao Pattavardhan at Pune with a scholarship. She was awarded Masters in Music by Pune School in 1956.

Sunanda had also performed at All India Sadrang Sangeet Sammelan in Calcutta in September 1957. She was also honoured with the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi awards twice in 1970 and 1971 and Indian Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 by the Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA) in 2012. Besides, she was the recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi award (Tagore Akademi Puraskar) for year 2012.

Besides, Utkal University conferred her with D Litt in 1999 and a doctorate in music was conferred by the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal on her in 1975.

PNN