Bhubaneswar: To strengthen the quality of medical education and research in the state, the government decided Monday to create a research fund under the deans or principals of all government medical, dental colleges and hospitals and postgraduate institutes for meeting expenditure towards research activities undertaken by these institutions.

In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare department said, “For imparting quality education to medical students, conducting research activities along with participation of faculties in seminars and conferences are essential. These help the faculties to remain updated in the field of advanced treatment and teaching methodologies which in turn will help in providing better healthcare services to the people.” A total annual provision of Rs 9 crore has been made by the government for this purpose.

The notification informed that every year, a total research fund of `1 crore each will be provided to SCBMCH, Cuttack, MKCG MCH, Berhampur and VIMSAR, Burla. A research fund of `50 lakh each per annum will be provided to the new government medical colleges and SCB Dental College, Cuttack. The PG institutes will be provided with a total research fund of Rs 25 lakh each per annum. “The provision of research fund will enhance the quality of medical education by facilitating research, publication, participation in seminars and conferences within the country and will facilitate research in subjects specific to the state by creating an environment for inquiry and innovation in health sector of Odisha,” said a department official. This inititative will yield qualitative and quantitative outcomes and enable the institutes to undertake appropriate actions to improve the quality of research, medical education and patient care in the state, he added.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP