Mumbai: Dabangg of Hindi film industry Salman Khan has isolated himself at home after two members of his staff and his personal driver test positive for the COVID-19. The staff members of the star have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital and are being treated for the virus.

Salman is very busy with work these days, so isolating himself will have an impact on his work as well.

Salman is currently hosting the 14th season of television’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from this, Salman was also shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, it is to be seen how the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be shot in the coming weeks.

Even before this, many well-known celebrities of the Hindi film industry have also got affected including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Kiran Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Karim Morani and their two daughters have also been hit by COVID-19.

In March, after PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Salman Khan quarantined himself at his farmhouse in Panvel. The actor not only chilled with his family members and friends at the farmhouse but also indulged in farming.