Mumbai: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a whiff of weekend nostalgia with fans, posting a couple of snapshots featuring her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, on Instagram.

In the first picture, Rishi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand his wife Neetu. “Classic,” wrote Riddhima on the image.

The other picture that Riddhima shared is an image of a scrabble board.

She captioned: “My dad loved his scrabble! He bought this in New York.”

Riddhima also shared black-and-white photographs of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu on Instagram Stories.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.