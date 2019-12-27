Los Angeles: Singer Rita Ora went braless in an orange satin gown during the ongoing festive season. She flew to the Caribbean with her family to ring in Christmas and the New Year.

Rita showed off her toned frame while striking a pose on a boat in St Barts, according to the online edition of ‘dailymail.co.uk’.

The gown teased a glimpse of the star’s cleavage while hugging her midriff and derriere. The dress was paired with gold jewellery. The singer wore her hair in an updo.

The Your Song singer wore her caramel tresses in a chic updo while her pretty features were enhanced with a radiant palette of make-up.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Anywhere’ singer and mother, Vera, 55, also took to the social media site to post a festive snap during their getaway.

Prior to this, Rita and her mother took to the social media to post a festive photo during their getaway also. Rita looked hot in the bikini-clad photo with a blue triangle top. She even wrapped a snowman figure across her shoulders as she sipped on a coconut drink.

No doubt, the moment these pictures appeared, they went viral with about six million hits so far. The singer’s social media platform has been flooded with requests to post more such pictures and videos.

Rita styled her wet cropped brunette locks into a sweptback hairdo, she appeared to go make-up free as she added a pair of sunglasses.

